PDM’s politics of long march to lick the dust: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has claimed that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which was conspiring to create anarchy in the country, has itself become a victim of chaos.

In a statement on Sunday, the chief minister said that the alliance of opposition parties has fallen apart on resignation issue and is not able to face the people. After the failure of politics of resignations, the politics of the long march will meet the same fate, he claimed. “The PDM is a gang of selfish people and they have no agenda. These elements are a gang of cabal,” he further said.

Coming down hard on the PDM, the chief minister said that truth always prevails and humiliation is the fate of liars. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) only believes in public service and has been serving the people without any discrimination for the last two-and-a-half years.

Buzdar further maintained that the negative politics of those who were creating hurdles in national development has met its logical end, adding the PDM is stuck in a dead-end. People can not be hoodwinked by rejected elements any more. The former rulers failed to deliver in 30 years what the present government has done in its two-and-a-half years of tenure, he further said. The opposition does not refrain itself from negative politics even in the crucial times of the coronavirus pandemic, he added.

Advising the people to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19, Bazdar said that masks and precautionary measures are essential to remain safe from the coronavirus. Those who are violating SOPs are also becoming a threat of corona for others.

The increase in the corona patient ratio is extremely alarming and the third wave of the coronavirus has become more dangerous. In order to avoid sanctions, the people have to abide by the SOPs. He said that more steps can be taken to make the lives of the people safer. He said that the increase in corona affectees is building pressure on the public health system. Prevention is better than cure, he added.