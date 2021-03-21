413 businesses sealed for violations of SOPs

As many as 413 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools sealed for violating corona SOPs during the ongoing SOPs implementation week so far. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali informed that Assistant Commissioners of district were in field to check implemention on corona SOPs and actions were taken against violators. He informed that during the last six days 46 private schools were sealed because of opening despite the holidays, 285 shopping malls, 70 restaurants and 12 marriage halls were also sealed during the period. He directed the Assistant Commissioners that implementation on corona SOPs should be implemented in letter and spirit and there is zero tolerance in this regard. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also informed that 2263 senior citizens of 60 and above age had been vaccinated against Covid- 19 in 11 days at 5 vaccination centers. He told in a briefing that at Sports Complex Samanabad center 1687 senior citizens were vaccinated while 201 at THQ Samundri new building, 150 at sports complex chak jhumra, 137 at THQ Tandlianwala new building and 88 old age people were vaccinated at RHC Khurrianwala new building.













