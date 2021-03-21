Dispersed Opposition and Peace Offer

These two parties are like chalk and cheese. Their unnatural alliance came into being only to topple the government of Imran khan. Otherwise the politics of PML N and PPP falls poles apart. Nowadays political parties stand for criticism for the sake of criticism. They have no vision or plan to guide the government and serve the country in the wake of challenging financial crisis. Instead, opposition parties are interested only in their piece of cake.

I have described in my previous columns that it is a provisional alliance of strange bed fellows. The political parties which seem like part and parcel from the platform of PDM will be at each other’s throat very soon.

Two days after the publication of my column, the meeting of PDM was called in Islamabad. As I predicted, the alliance of PDM fell apart. The weight of Asif Zardari was too heavy to measure. He outplayed PML N, turning the table of their strategy of resignations, putting the condition of Nawaz Sharif’s return as quid pro quo.

Asif Ali Zardari, a seasoned politician, knows that neither Nawaz Sharif will come back nor they will resign. That is why in the Senate election, he got Yousuf Raza Gillani elected with the votes of PML N. When he saw that their candidate was not elected as the chairman Senate, he thought it better to part his ways from PDM before the proposed long march should put into motions.

He finds it necessary because he thinks that PML N is using his clout to feather its nest. As PPP and Asif Ali Zardari have strong fortress in the form of Sindh government and Mr. Zardari rightly knows that PML N wants them to lose this fortress. After that, they will be from pillar to post, at the mercy of luck that seems to be starkly uncongenial.

As PDM has ten parties remaining and Maulana Fazalur Rehman has already said that they will even march without PPP and try to save PDM, but as Prime Minister Imran khan has rightly said that only those alliances are successful and those movements are fruitful which are based on purpose and which are intended to change the fate of nations.

On the other hand those moments which have sole purpose of saving assets and black money and are based on personal benefits meet the same fate as does PDM. The balloon of PDM is deflated and Asif Ali Zardari has just shown mirror to PML N. Let me tell to my leaders that those days are not far when Maryam Nawaz will be raising slogans to call Zardari a thief while Bilawal Bhutto would be calling Nawaz Sharif a traitor. The PML N and PPP supporters who are sharing sweets would be at dagger’s drawn.

Similarly, in the TV talk shows, the spokespersons of both the parties would be shouting at each other and Maulana Fazalur Rahman will be exasperated for being not in the Assembly. He actually wants to mess up the entire system so that other parties should leave assemblies. This alliance which was formed in September 2020 is now on the ventilator, breathing its last.

In the last part of column it is necessary to mention the peace offer made by army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to India. An agreement between Pakistan and India has already made on the Line of Control in February. Due to which there is ceasefire from both side until now. Taking a step further, our army chief General Bajwa has offered a complete peace package between two countries. General Bajwa has said that connecting eastern and western Asia through stable relationship between Pakistan and India is the key to use the potential of Southern and Central Asia. Pakistan wants to find out the solutions with all neighboring countries through upright and peaceful dialogues.

However this choice is our own intention and wisdom and not the result of any pressure. National security dialogue is a need of time. This is the time when relations, peaceful coexistence and distribution of resources should bring about harmony in South Asia so that steps could be taken to eradicate illiteracy, hunger and disease instead of fighting with each other. If India gives positive response of this offer of General Bajwa then we can surpass Europe. But optimism has little chance long as an extremist Prime Minister, Modi is there at the helm.