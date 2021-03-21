CPEC committee seeks fast work on Gwadar airport

The National Assembly Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has recommended to expedite the work on New Gwadar International Airport.

Chairman of the Committee Sher Ali Arbab, while presiding over a meeting of the committee in the port city on Sunday, directed that institutional efforts should be expedited to meet the given timelines for the completion of the project.

He stressed the need for timely completion of the CPEC projects. He said the new airport possesses utmost importance for attracting investors and truly exploiting the strategic location of Gwadar.

The Secretary Civil Aviation Division gave a detailed briefing to the committee on the progress of New Gwadar International Airport.

Earlier this week, a meeting of the parliamentary committee on CPEC was held in Karachi with Sher Ali Arbab in chair. The meeting was briefed about the progress on Thar Coal, Special Economic Zones, KT Bandar project, Karachi Circular Railway, BRT and other projects.

The CPEC, an over $60 billion project, is a framework of regional connectivity, and aims at enhancing geographical linkages by improving road, rail and air transportation systems in Pakistan and in the region.

Earlier in a report, the Senate Special Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has apprised the upper house of the parliament that the ministry for planning, development and special initiatives does not have the capacity to coordinate and manage projects like CPEC.

The members of the committee stated that “no tangible progress has been achieved during the last few years and despite recommendations, provision of gas and electricity supply in the Boston area of Balochistan and its development as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) seems a farce.” Among other things, the committee has pointed out that overlapping of responsibilities is the main reason for slow progress of projects.