Bank AL Habib’s 10th Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf to tee off on 25th March with price money of PKR 7.9 million

Top Pakistani Golfers eye on Bank AL Habib’s 10th Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf Tournament 2021 with prize money of PKR 7.9 million

Bank AL Habib’s 10th Rashid D. Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament will be played from 25th till 28th March, 2021 at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC). Prior to this, a two-day match for local professionals and caddies of KGC, the 20th Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf Tournament, will be played on 23-24 March, 2021, with the aim to support and develop professional golf at KGC. The Rashid D Habib memorial National Professional Golf Tournament is one of the leading golf events for professional golfers in Pakistan. Bank AL Habib has been sponsoring this tournament annually, since 2000.

Pakistan’s top golfers will compete in the Professionals category – including ranked Number 1, Muhammad Shabbir, Number 2, Ahmed Baig and the defending champion & current Pakistan Number 3, Matloob Ahmed who will be eyeing hat-trick this year. Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Ashfaq and Waheed Baloch will also participate in the tournament. Covid SOPs will be strictly followed during the tournament.

These tournaments carry a total prize money of Rupees 7.9 Million, including Appearance Money to be distributed amongst the Top Five Professionals and Top Three Senior Professionals of the country. In addition, a Toyota Corolla and a Suzuki Alto is also at stake for players, who achieve a Hole-In-One. The tournament is likely to include top 130 professional golfers of Pakistan. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on 28th March 2021 at KGC.