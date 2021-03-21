Enrollment campaign targets out-of-school children

An enrollment campaign ceremony was organized in Muzaffargarh in collaboration with Alight Pakistan and Literacy and Non-Formal Department of Punjab at the launch of Out of “School Children Admission Campaign” here on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by the School Education Department, the NCHD and other educational departments. Civil society and community members also took part in the campaign. The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of Education among the public and to enroll out-of-school children in the school. District Education Officer Literacy, Muzaffargarh Tahira Rafique while addressing the function emphasized on education and training of children.

She also thanked the parents and the people of the community for their participation in enrolling the children in the schools. The Literacy Department and other department officials pledged to play a key role in eradicating illiteracy in the district by enrolling out-of-school children across the District. Literacy Mobilizers vowed to hold door-to-door campaigns, corner meetings, school management committees and meetings with parents under the community mobilization program and highlight the importance of Education. The event ended with a slogan”Har Bacha School Main Achha.”