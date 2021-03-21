Calls grow for a national monument honoring America’s Covid dead

Will the United States soon have a national monument commemorating the victims of Covid-19? Calls for a permanent memorial are increasing in the country with the largest pandemic death toll of more than 540,000.

Since Joe Biden succeeded Donald Trump as president in January, and with America now in its second year of the pandemic, ceremonies honoring the dead — mostly virtual — have multiplied.

Minute silences, flags at half mast, and places of contemplation: ephemeral moments of solemn respect have sprung up nearly everywhere.

From 20,000 flags planted in the Mall in Washington last September when the US passed 200,000 dead, to 30,000 ribbons recently hung by a Florida resident resembling every death in the state, to murals paying tribute to caregivers, the pandemic has had markers in the landscape for months.

Now that the vaccination campaign is in full swing, and with the United States seeing light at the end of the tunnel despite a daily death toll of well over 1,000, appeals for lasting memorials are intensifying.

“We are advocating for a permanent monument on the National Mall and funding for local, state, and tribal governments to be able to bring memorials and places all across the country,” said Kristin Urquiza, co-founder of the Marked by Covid association.

Urquiza helped launch the group shortly after her father died from coronavirus at the end of June.

“It cannot be overstated how tragic and monumental this moment in our existence is,” she told AFP.

“We’re slated to lose more people than we lost in the Civil War,” when an estimated 620,000 Americans died, added Urquiza, an environmental official from San Francisco.

For Urquiza — who spoke about the death of her father, a Trump supporter, at the Democratic convention in August — erecting a monument and declaring a national holiday would be “an important step in the healing process.”

It would also help ensure “that we impart upon future generations the unvarnished truth of what happened and why,” she said.