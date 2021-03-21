Death to rapists

The decision of a Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) to award the death penalty to the two main accused in the heart wrenching motorway rape case is a very welcome development indeed. Though complete justice in such instances is unfortunately impossible, it still ought to bring a small measure of relief to the victim that her oppressors have not just been caught and found guilty, but are now on their way to meeting their maker for the grave injustice done to her. Normally a swift response on part of the security and legal machinery to such cases should be enough to put the fear of God on would be offenders. Yet regrettably that is not the case in this Islamic Republic.

This case reached its proper conclusion in rather quick time, considering how such things are known to drag on endlessly, just because this story made it to prime time media. And suddenly everybody from the police to the government and indeed the honourable judiciary was in the public glare and hence under immense pressure to produce quick results. But what about those cases that are considered so routine that they fail to register on the media’s radar. Indeed, a very large number of rape cases are never even reported for all the reasons that everybody is only too familiar with. So while the result of this case is welcome, a lot more still needs to be done to truly deter the crime of rape in this country.

It is sad that even this high profile case didn’t prompt any reforms to speak of in the response and investigation process of the police. In fact, the Punjab police chief drew a lot of richly deserved criticism for his personal opinion regarding the fate of the poor lady from the motorway incident. And there has been no legislation worth mentioning to improve the response of the state in such matters. If the system that is present is only made to work properly and deliver timely results such crimes would not only be controlled far more effectively but there would be no reason for rights groups to call for stern punishments like public hangings, etc, precisely to act as deterrents. We must, therefore, not only make our laws more effective, but also make them work. *