Who will put PIA right?

To say that the performance of the national flag carrier has gone from bad to worse under the watch of Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) CEO Arshad Malik would amount to stating the obvious. But the question then arises: what is needed to put the airline back on track and who is going to do it? For there seems no end to the list of needless, unforced disasters that have visited the airline over the last couple of years, from the ban on PIA flights to Europe failing a complete safety audit of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to the seizure of a PIA aircraft at Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia for failure to pay its lease and the controversy created about its own pilots’ flying licenses.

Things only deteriorated further when the management tried to cut cost by retiring some employees in return for adequate compensation under the voluntary separation scheme in December. Then, when about 2,000 employees opted for the scheme, the airline failed to make payments to them by the agreed upon date of 31 January 2021. Even now, with the month of March just about over, there is no sign of the promise being honoured anytime soon even though laid off workers are facing severe financial constraints, including inability to pay medical bills, which has even led to two unfortunate deaths so far.

There should be some way to put an end to what can only be fairly called criminal negligence that is going on at PIA. Once the pride of the nation, the national flag carrier has degenerated to such an extent that most Pakistanis, and of course foreigners, no longer feel safe using it. And why wouldn’t the airline suffer abnormal losses when its flights operations to the entire European continent are suspended and when the credentials of its pilots are called into question by its own management and the ministry overseeing it? PIA needs a complete overhaul and the longer necessary change is delayed the more it will suffer and the more work and money will be needed to put it right. But before even the first step can be taken on the ground or the first cheque signed to clear some of its more pressing dues, there needs to be the political will that has so far been lacking in all governments that have been worried to no end by PIA’s troubles; the present one include. Prime Minister Imran Khan must put his foot down and save PIA. The only sustainable solution lies in employing a competent management. It’s time to save PIA from amateurs. *