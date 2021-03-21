Management by exception

The US President Joe Biden Has said that it would be tough to meet the deadline to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan by May 1, as agreed with Taliban in a deal secured under Donald Trump. The Taliban have struck to a promise not to attack the United States or other foreign troops since the agreement was struck in feburaray last year. The Taliban say the date to end America’s longest war is inflexible. Biden said in an interview he was in the process of making a decision. The Taliban reacted and said “There would be Consequences” if the United States did not stick to the agreed timetable. This raised pressure on the fragile peace process. “The Americans should end their occupation in accordance with the Doha deal and fully withdraw their troops from Afghanistan by May 1”, Taliban Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told AFP.

Russia is hosting a second round of Afghan dialogue aimed at breaking the deadlock in the Doha Peace process. The dialogue under Russian Foreign Ministry would be attended by US officials, as well as Pakistan, Kabul Government, China and Taliban representatives. Russia’s special representative on Afghanistan, ZamirKabulo had visited Islamabad in this context. Prime Minister’s Special representatives for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq would represent Pakistan in the Moscow Conference. The conference is taking place in the backdrop of a new peace plan by the U.S which was unveiled in a letter by the US secretary of state tony blinken to Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, Calling for replacing the Afghan government with a power-sharing interim administration and holding of fresh elections under a new constitution. Moscow also supports a transitional power-sharing government in Kabul as part of peace deal. This may not be acceptable to Ashraf Ghani since he has already been elected president. Russia hosted similar consultative meeting in 2018 where Afghan Taliban were also invited. For peace in Afghanistan, there are a lot of challenges.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterates peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute as that is beneficial for Pakistan and India. Security dialogue is essential. Today’s national security includes climate, food security, economic prosperity and much more. The Prime Minister says India must take first step for moving forward. The new concept of security is people-oriented. Armed Forces alone cannot secure the country, he said while appreciating the efforts of the Army, intelligence and civilian Law- enforcing agencies for playing a monumental role in the fight against terrorism. “People think if we strengthen the Armed Forces and the Security Forces only, it would be sufficient for national security”. The people have to have sense of ownership of the country to feel secure. No Doubt defense forces are the defenders of our ideological and geographic frontiers.

Security dialogue was aimed at unveiling Pakistan’s new strategic direction on the occasion , Imran Khan also Launched the National Security division’s advisory portal connecting over 100 think-tanks and university departments in Pakistan with the policy makers,in the new Comprehensive Security fame-work, based on the three pillars; military, economic, and human security with economic progressesas the core. To ensure a truly secure country the authorities must make the common citizen of Pakistan secure, provide necessities of life over and above basic needs and human rights. True sense of security comes with prosperity and happiness which is linked with system of justice and governance. Effective doable policies are therefore essential in addition to peace and positive environment that ensures incentives for all.

Pakistan needs a coherent narrative to promote its reality to the world. Our belief in our self and our plans is an indication of our strength.Without an effective opposition the dream of democratic government and functional strong institutions cannot be realized. Opposition political parties are important integral part of a democratic parliamentary system. The government cannot afford to ignore the said reality, the role of the opposition as an instrument that helps to keep the government on track, especiallyin context of goals and objectives and the ways and methods that the government should adopt.

The government has to benefit from the wisdom of the opposition Leaders. Likewise it is an opportunity as well as challenge for the opposition political leaders to learn from the strategies of the government. The cracks in the opposition united front against the government have become more than visible after the last meeting, united under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) but divided on the issue of resignation from the assemblies. This gives the government a sigh of relief. The contention over resignations has become a thorn among the PDM parties that can eventually become the basic cause of a collapse. The justification for the PPP is not a betrayal or a show down but self-interest and Self-survival which they had perhaps not visualized earlier. They could not sacrifice PPP government in Sindh. Some elements have termed the PPP decision a right decision under the circumstances. So there will be no ‘Long March’ for the time being. Is that an objective analysis?

Looks like no cost-benefit analysis was done of implications of resignations form the assemblies and many other surrounding facts. Naturally Zardari must have thought of his loss in Sindh. The fall that has happened is nothing short of a defeat before the fight. The recent wins may be temporary for the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf).Could the government now turn whole scheme (of the opposition) upside down? Or is it a closed chapter? What is up, what is in the interests of Pakistan? Let us do some re-thinking.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called upon the UN secretary General to convene a global dialogue on countering rising Islamophobia and promoting Inter-faith harmony as a step to foster engagement. The Foreign Minister was virtually addressing the high-level event in commemoration of the international day to combat Islamophobia, organized by OIC Group in New York. The tragic events in Christchurch two years ago had resulted in death of 51 worshippers. It was a grim reminder of what the hateful ideologies could accomplish

The government and citizen groups appreciate all those who performed their duties during the ongoing corona pandemic bravely and effectively. Country reports 2, 351 new covid -19 cases, 61 deaths. Pakistan receives 500,000 more doses from China.This will ensure smooth continuation of our Vaccination plan

Why do great managers break the “Golden Rule”? They manage by exception. The best managers would say don’t’ treat people as you would like to be treated. This pre-supposes that everyone breathes the same psychological oxygen as you. For example, if you are competitive everyone must be similarly competitive, if you like to be praised in public, everyone else must, too. Everyone must share your hatred of micromanagement.

The writer is the former director of National Institute of Administration (NIPA), Government of Pakistan