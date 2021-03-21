PDM will accompany Maryam during her hearing at NAB on March 26: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Fazl-ur Rehman said on Sunday that the workers of all parties of the alliance will accompany PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on March 26 during her hearing with the National Accountability Bureau.

Earlier, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in an illegal land acquisition case in Raiwind.

“During the hearing on March 26, millions of workers of PDM will be there with Maryam,” Fazl added.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif is facing two inquiries — money laundering and illegal land acquisition in Raiwind. Both investigations were pending against her for quite some time.

NAB directed Maryam to appear before a combined investigation team (CIT) at Thokar Niaz Beg NAB Complex on March 26 at 11am. Earlier, NAB had served a call-up notice on her for the same date in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills money-laundering investigation.

Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz vice president has been advised by her legal team and senior PML-N leader to approach the court and seek pre-arrest bail before appearing before the National Accountability Bureau in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

It will be decided later who among the leaders will be present, but nonetheless, we will be there and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with her, the PDM chief said.

Some PML-N leaders have received information that NAB might take her into custody during the appearance, the sources said.