ECP summons ex-PM Gilani, son on 22nd

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani and his son Ali Haider Gilani on March 22 in connection with a disqualification plea filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In their petition titled Farrukh Habib and others vs Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Syed Ali Haider Gilani, the petitioners had prayed to the commission that the election of the respondent to the Upper House of parliament be declared null and void on violation of all provisions under Election Act, 2017, of the constitution of Pakistan. The commission was pleaded to take action against the former prime minister and his son in light of the leaked video in which Ali Haider Gilani was seen telling the MNAs how to waste their vote. The petition maintained that rigging in elections was a crime and it should be investigated. It further highlighted that the latest technology was not used in the polls despite the directions of the Supreme Court in this regard.

The notice issued by the ECP Law Wing has directed the newly elected senator to appear in person or through his lawyer for the hearing which will be conducted on Monday. The notices have been served to the petitioners namely Farrukh Habib, Kanwal Shauzab and Malika Bukhari, who filed the plea. The commission will be chaired by Sikandar Sultan Raja and will be attended by members Justice (r) Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi, Justice (r) Irshad Qaisar, Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi.

The PPP leader and the joint candidate of opposition parties was elected senator from Islamabad after defeating Abdul Hafeez Shaikh of the ruling party.

Earlier on March 15, the ruling PTI had demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner and other members, while accusing the organization of ‘complete failure’ in holding transparent elections of the Upper House.