Govt taking steps to deal with Covid-19 3rd wave: Shibli

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Senator Shibli Faraz has appealed to the people to strictly comply with Covid related standard operating procedures (SOPs). In a tweet on Saturday, Shibli Faraz said that the government is taking effective steps to deal with the third wave of Covid-19. Shibli Faraz said the entire nation prays for the early recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan from the disease. Separately in a statement, Senator Shibli Faraz said the government is committed to ensuring the supply of wheat to the people at low price. He said that fixing the wheat support price at Rs1,800 per forty kilograms is reflective of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pro farmer policy. He said development and prosperity of farmers is the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.













