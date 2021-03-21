Foreign envoys wish PM well after Covid infection

The foreign envoys on Saturday wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery after the 68-year-old tested positive for Covid-19 and self-isolated himself at home.Taking to Twitter, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said: “My best wishes for speedy and complete recovery of Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI.

“The French Embassy tweeted: “We wish PM Imran Khan a prompt and full recovery.”

Australia’s High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw tweeted that he wished a full and speedy recovery for the prime minister.”My thoughts and prayers are with the PM and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country.”Ambassador of Switzerland Bénédict de Cerjat said: “Wishing a speedy recovery to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI.”

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said, “Wishing a speedy recovery & shifa to PM @ImranKhanPTI #GetWellSoon.”