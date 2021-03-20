Pakistan to help Qatar raise baseball team

LAHORE: Pakistan will help Qatar to raise its national baseball team to help enter the team in the Asian Games, which the country is hosting in 2030. Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) president Syed Fakhar Ali Shah informed in a press statement that a meeting in that regard was held with the Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saud Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Islamabad. Fakhar further said that he briefed the Ambassador about the baseball development in Pakistan. He said thet PFB had organised the Dubai Baseball Cup 2017 in Dubai in which national teams of Pakistan and India participated. He proposed for the development of the Olympic Sport Baseball in Qatar. “The Ambassador expressed his gratitude for the PFB for the development of baseball in Qatar. He said that the Qatar government is keen to organise the Asian Games in Qatar and the game of baseball will be included in the sports programme of Qatar,” Fakhar was quoted as saying.













