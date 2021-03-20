Every district to get separate development package: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a separate development package for every district is being prepared and the uplift work will be completed on a priority basis.

The chief minister said this during a meeting with provincial ministers and MPAs from different districts who called on him on Saturday and discussed apprised him of the problems of their respective constituencies as well as the progress on different ongoing development schemes.

The chief minister said that the government will start development projects in their constituencies keeping in view the public needs and priorities. Utilising all resources in specific cities cannot be called development but usurping the rights of backward areas. He said that the PTI government has brought the remote areas into the mainstream.

The chief minister said that former rulers started self-exhibitory projects by ignoring the priorities of the people. The pomp and show projects became a “white elephant” and a burden on the national exchequer. The people’s hard-earned money was wasted on personal likes and dislikes. Former rulers did not pay any attention to provide basic amenities to the people while the PTI government is implementing the agenda of composite development, maintained the chief minister.

“I do not believe in the one man show but in teamwork. Serving people is real politics. I am visiting every area to resolve peoples’ problems,” said Buzdar.

Those who called on the chief minister include provincial ministers Jahanzaib Khan Khachi and Shaukat Lalika, and MPAs Ali Raza Khan Khakwani, Ghazin Abbasi, Umm Al-Banin, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Mamoon Tarar. Chief Whip Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Good Governance Committee Ijaz Hussain Minhas were also present on the occasion.

Separately, Chief Minister Buzdar has said that the pandemic of coronavirus is getting worse day by day. Citizens will have to show seriousness and everyone will have to perform responsibly.

“Make masks an essential part of your life and use it to protect yourself from the coronavirus when you are going out. Avoid visiting markets and bazaars unnecessarily,” he advised the people.

He said that following standard operating procedures (SOPs) is in the best interest of citizens. He warned that there is dire need to take extra preventive measures keeping in view the recent wave of Covid-19. He said that the death toll is also increasing and all necessary steps will be taken to protect the lives of the people.