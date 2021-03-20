Girl gang-raped in Karachi; two arrested

A young girl has been allegedly gang-raped by more than four people in Karachi’s Manghopir neighbourhood as police claimed that they have arrested two suspects for their role in the horrific episode.

According to police, they found a girl, aged between 22 to 24 years, lying on a Manghopir road. “The SHO Manghopir police station immediately shifted her to a hospital for medical treatment,” SSP West Suhai Aziz said, adding that the girl after gaining consciousness blamed that she was gang-raped by four to five people. The police on the indication of the victim raided a warehouse in Nooruddin Goth and arrested two suspects for their alleged role in the entire episode. “The arrested suspects have admitted to their role in the entire episode,” the SSP West said, adding that the DNA samples of the suspects have been sent to the laboratory for confirmation.

The police have started a search for the other suspects as SSP Suhai Aziz said that further action would be taken against the culprits after receiving the DNA report.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 17-year-old girl was gang-raped by three men after being lured to a house in Mian Channo tehsil of Khanewal district by promising her a job.

According to the rape victim, accused Waqar along with his two accomplices gang-raped her after calling her to an empty house located in Mohallah Islamabad in Mian Channo.

The girl has demanded Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and other concerned authorities to provide justice to her. A police official said they have launched an investigation into the matter with efforts underway to arrest the accused sooner than later.