PR decides to expedite work on Islamabad-Istanbul train project

Pakistan Railways has decided to expedite work on the Islamabad-Istanbul train project.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani to review various issues for operationalisation of the train on Saturday. The participants of the meeting discussed security, track situation, rolling stock and availability of locomotives for the train. The chairman directed the PR team for Islamabad-Istanbul train to immediately contact the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Secretariat by removing all hurdles and problems in the launch of the train service. He directed the railways police and other security agencies to ensure protection of the project when it becomes operational.

Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, a day earlier, vowed to make Pakistan Railways profitable in the next nine months. Addressing a news conference on Friday, Azam Khan Swati said that Pakistan Railways will earn Rs30 billion through freight trains. He said that railways and Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) will work together to make the organization efficient. The minister said that strengthening railways is imperative for overall economic development of the country. He said that railways land in Rawalpindi and Islamabad will be used in public private partnership programmes to generate income. Swati vowed to utilise all available resources to overcome losses in the Pakistan Railways and transform it into a profitable institution. He said the railways has unlimited potential, which, if utilised properly, can usher in a new era of economic prosperity and vitality.