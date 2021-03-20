Food commodities worth $2.854 billion exported in eight months

Different food commodities worth of US $2.854 billion exported during first eight months of current financial year as compared the exports of US $3.032 billion of same period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2020-21, food group exports from country witnessed a decline of 5.85 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review, rice exports from the country reduced by 4.26 percent as it was recorded at $1.337 billion as compared the exports of $1.397 billion of same period of last year, it added.

In last eight months of current financial year, about 2.489 million tons of rice valuing $1.337 billion exported as compared the exports of 2.766 million tons worth of $1.397 billion of same period last year.

Meanwhile, country earned $368.842 million by exporting over 367,199 metric tons of Basmati rice during the period under review as compared the exports of 569,938 metric tons valuing $499.676 million of same period of last year.

Exports of Basmati rice also registered 26.16 percent decrease in last 8 months of current financial year as against the exports of same period last year.

However, exports of others rice witnessed 7.92 percent increase during the period under review as over 2.122 million tons of rice other than Basmati worth $968.948 million exported as against the exports of 2.196 million tons valuing $897.806 million of same period last year.

On the other hand, food group imports witnessed 50.29 percent increase as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2020-21, different food commodities valuing $5.344 billion imported as compared the imports of $3.556 billion of same period of last year.

During last 8 months of current financial year, wheat imports witnessed about 100 increase as 3,32,817 metric tons of wheat costing $915.902 million imported as compared the zero imports of the commodity during same period of last year.

Cutlery exports:

The exports of cutlery from the country witnessed an increase of 29.54 percent during the eight months of financial year 2020-21 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country exported cutlery worth US $80.946 million during July-February (2020-21) against the exports of US $62.486 million during July-February (2019-20), showing growth of 29.54 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also rose by 35.82 percent during the month of February 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The cutlery exports in February 2021 were recorded at $10.639 million against the exports of $7.833 million in February 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis the export of cutlery however witnessed nominal decline of 1.74 percent in February 2021 as compared to the exports of $10.827 million in January 2021.

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall merchandize exports from the country increased by 4.29 percent during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-February (2020-21) were recorded at $16.304 billion against the exports of $15.633 billion during July-February (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 7.49 percent by growing from $31.483 billion last year to $33.840 billion during the first eight months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country s trade deficit increased by 10.64 percent during the first eight months as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during the period was recorded at $17.536 billion against the deficit of $15.850 billion last year.

Kitchen items:

Continuing with declining trend for the second consecutive week, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on March 18, for the combined consumption group, witnessed decrease of 0.19 percent as compared to the previous week.

The SPI for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 146.86 points against 147.14 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 13.21 percent.