See Prime’s new short-film ‘Kahaani’ stars Faizan Sheikh

See Prime never fails to let down its audience with its back to back hits and on that note, it is now out with another heart-warming short film, ‘Kahaani,’ starring Faizan Sheikh and Maryam Noor.

The story revolves around a man and his wife. The man is a struggling writer, trying his hardest to make ends meet, but despite their financial issues, the couple is happily married. The man writes a bunch of different scripts but the TV channel head, just does not seem to like his content and tells him to write a story on betrayal. But what happens next will change his life, either for the best or the worst.

The executive producer, Seemeen Naveed, when asked about this short-film, went on to say, “This film is a great example of how one has the power to decide whether to function according to their morals or not, in any phase of life. The cast and team has restlessly worked hard to bring this idea into action and I am very proud of each and every one”.

This enthralling film by Asad Pathan is scripted down by Shahid Dogar, and co-produced by Ali Hussain and Mahib Bukhari. It is now available for viewing on See Prime’s YouTube channel.

Faizan Sheikh is a television and film actor known for his promising appearances in numerous contrasting and diverse roles. During his career, he has dabbled in multiple genres, including comical, romantic, antagonist, and supporting. He has also performed theatre and has noteworthy roles in dramas, including Man Ke Moti, Ghairat, Ready Steady Go, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan, and Ab Dekh Khuda Kiya Karta Hai. He has also appeared on the big screen in movies including Maalik, Parchi, and Heer Maan Ja.

See Prime is a digital entertainment platform bringing new, dynamic and break-through, original and distinctive content for its viewers. It has successfully broken into a dimension of untold and unique narratives for its audiences, exploring different and diversified genres.