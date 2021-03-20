Aima and Shahbaz Shigri are officially engaged!

It’s official: Shahbaz Shigri has finally put a ring on Aima Baig, making their engagement official!

Aima confirmed the news in a simple Instagram post that featured the songstress showing off her stunning ring. The otherwise heavily cheesy couple chose to keep the announcement minimal.

Aima and Shahbaz have continuously made headlines with their romance and heavily cheesy Instagram odes to each other. Just some weeks ago on March 10, Shahbaz dedicated a lengthy caption to his lady love on her birthday.

“There is no greater happiness in this world than making you happy, and seeing you smile and laugh like nothing else matters,” he wrote.

He also shared how grateful he was to have met her, and that “every day has been the best day” since the two met each other, ‘quite randomly’.

The two first met on the sets of a 2019 film starring Shahbaz. They hit it off and have steadily been together ever since.

Here’s extending our heartiest congratulations to the couple on their engagement!