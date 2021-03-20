Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, March 21, 2021


Bilal Ashraf wishes to play negative roles in the future

News Desk

Pakistani actor Bilal Ashraf has said that he would like to mix things up and play a negative role.

He said that he does not wish to limit himself to romantic roles and wants to prove his mettle through different characters.

In a recent interview, Bilal Ashraf also said that he is yet to work in a drama serial and he would like to change that, adding that an actor can learn a lot through the drama industry.

He said that as soon as he gets offered a good role, he would jump on the opportunity to star in a drama.

Submit a Comment