Bilal Ashraf wishes to play negative roles in the future

Pakistani actor Bilal Ashraf has said that he would like to mix things up and play a negative role.

He said that he does not wish to limit himself to romantic roles and wants to prove his mettle through different characters.

In a recent interview, Bilal Ashraf also said that he is yet to work in a drama serial and he would like to change that, adding that an actor can learn a lot through the drama industry.

He said that as soon as he gets offered a good role, he would jump on the opportunity to star in a drama.