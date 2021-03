After senior actress Bushra Ansari, veteran actor Javed Sheikh has also been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

After the vaccination, Javed Sheikh said, “I feel very good after getting the vaccine. I feel safe.”

He urged other citizens, especially those over 60 years of age, to get vaccinated against the virus.

The actor said that he got his Covid-19 vaccine jab from Karachi Arts Council and praised Sindh government for the arrangements made to vaccinate citizens.