Ayeza loves her new character of ‘Meenu’

Actress Ayeza Khan has performed an interesting role of a girl who is ideal for everyone, topper in studies, abiding daughter, supporting sister, the girl who always speaks truth and finally appears as a well-manned and wise wife.

The actress’s new role is of course interesting for everyone.

She always surprised her fans by amazing roles and excellent acting talent.

She always surprised her fans by amazing roles and excellent acting talent

Taking to Twitter, the 30-year old actress informed her fans that the drama in which she had performed as an ideal girl for everyone will be released soon on a local television channel.

Recently, the actress came from Turkey visit where she was busy in shooting for a local Pakistani brand with Turkish star Gulsim Ihsan Ali who performed her role as Aslihan Hatoon in Ertugrul.