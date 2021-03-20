Another lockdown!

The lockdown days are here again! As many as 3440 cases were reported for the second day in a row. Pakistan seems all set to enter the dark tunnel where the UK variant of the virus is all ready to sweep through. While health officials are urging people to strictly follow public health guidelines, Islamabad has already reintroduced maximum restrictions including curbs on public life, a 50 per cent work-from-home policy and a 10 pm time limit for commercial activities. Yet, a complete national lockdown is not an option on the table. What PM Khan said about shutting cities last year is just as relevant today: “we will save them from corona at one end, but they will die from hunger on the other side.”

A lot may have changed in Pakistan since COVID first gripped the country. Gone are the days when the public was busy following superstitious approaches to pandemic instead of paying heed to science. There was widespread denial and disbelief. But thankfully, people have come a long way from propagating the deadly virus as a conspiracy hatched to prevent Muslims from following their religion. A growing interest in walk-in coronavirus vaccination for senior citizens after the successful stint with health workers is ample proof that most of us now know that the threat is very much real.

However, no one can deny the heightened worries of a large portion of the poverty-stricken survive on less than 300 rupees. The daily workers and self-employed have been the hardest hit. Previous lockdowns have not only cost them daily earnings but also rendered them unable to pay bills or school fees. The unfortunate many who fell prey to the virus had a Damoclean sword of skyrocketing medical expense dangling upon their heads. This, on top of the ever-persistent food inflation (especially with regard to the prices of flour and sugar), gives further credence to the badly languishing economy. No country can afford to remain locked forever. The particularly dire financial straits in our case make such disruptive policies nearly impossible to execute.

What we need is a more comprehensive dissemination campaign that includes all awareness-building tools to combat any misinformation. People need to be made aware that flouting social restrictions achieves nothing but leaving them vulnerable to deadly tentacles. Though the availability of vaccine gives much-needed hope to those waiting for the return to normalcy, it should be kept in mind that only a large-scale successful vaccination drive can do the trick. Rolling out a swift vaccine drive a very hard nut to crack. The task becomes more daunting when considering Khan’s lofty goal of free jabs for all (70 million Pakistanis). A rightly-needed first step would be to overcome the misgivings towards a vaccine. It is imperative that government ensures logistic arrangements (more vaccination centres, speedy process and healthcare workers needed to smooth out the immunisation drive) so that Pakistan can move out of its dark days as soon as possible. *