Peace with India

Gen. Bajwa is seeking help from global contenders and major players to play a role in peace making with India. He clearly mentioned the Biden administration which is an alley to Israel, as the latter has hidden its nuclear weapons there and Israel remains a non-signatory of the NPT, calling it illegitimate. So desperate to take control of a dilapidated situation that these so called Pakistani leaders have become leeches, begging global powers to intervene. Surprisingly this is the first time Army Chief and Prime Minister of Pakistan are on the same pace for Indian Peace.

This reflects that America will be rolling dices in South Asia Peace Process, calling shots and mapping out new geopolitical alliances. Washington’s strategy to project India as a counter weight to China and Modi’s India to side more openly with US. The consequences of this entente are already visible with Washington’s continued augmentation of Indian military and strategic capabilities. On the other hand, as Afghanistan Peace Process moves in a phase of negotiating an end to the long war, India is seen maneuvering into the scene enhancing its strategic depth in Afghanistan, all through the support of US.

These emerging trends will put international pressure and impact Pakistan’s foreign policy leading it to acceptance and recognition of Israel as a sovereign state.

Accepting Israel and shaking hands with India, will legalise oppression of Muslims of Palestine, Syria and Kashmir’s lockdown

It is ironic how the tables have turned those that once pointed fingers at the foreign policy of the PML-N era are today struggling to stay afloat. When Nawaz Sharif prioritized the development of Pakistan and wanted peace in the region, he was labelled a traitor and today, The COAS and Prime Minister are begging world leaders to intervene for peace.

Nawaz Sharif again emerges as a farsighted, visionary leader, who predicted the changing trends and called for peace, with a seat on the table in the international arena, as an equal nation. He kept intact the sovereignty of Pakistan and didn’t let institutions bow down to the wishes to foreign players in exchange for peace. Nawaz Sharif didn’t let the army appear as institutionalized beggars and preserved its integrity. This is what is misunderstood by establishment and players within Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif has always acted in the greater interest of the nation while preserving the credibility of its institutions for he knew beggars can’t be choosers.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention the border tension between the two Asian states India & China in Ladakh. Washington’s inclination towards India and widening Sino-US gap is unveiling new alliances which has far reaching effects on CPEC & Silk Route. Emergence of two blocs is clearly seen; China, Russia, Turkey & Pakistan seems to be changing tables with America, India and their biggest alley Israel.

Earlier, India was exposed by DG ISPR by showing brief visuals of the plantation of Indian state sponsored terrorism in Pakistan. Its continued human rights violations in Kashmir and spread of Islamaphobia in Mainland India are heinous crimes.

“bury the past and move forward” is tricky and shady. Lets rethink and forget what disinformation is inflicted in the mind of people of Pakistan as its 2021 not 1985.

The writer is an elected representative, member provincial assembly