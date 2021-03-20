Motorway rape case: Both convicts sentenced to death

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday reserved its verdict in the Motorway gang-rape case, on completion of arguments of parties.

The court announced its verdict today, stating that both convicted Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali will be sentenced to death.

The trial took place in Lahore’s Camp Jail, and Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta heard the proceedings.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing at Camp Jail, wherein the jail authorities produced the accused, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused. Deputy Prosecutor General Hafiz Asghar and Deputy Prosecutor General Waqar Bhatti represented the prosecution, whereas advocates Sher Gull Qureshi and Qasim Arain appeared on behalf of the accused.