UN-sponsored report names Finland as the happiest place for the fourth year running

The World Happiness Report, a UN-sponsored ranking of happiness across the globe, placed Finland on top of the list for the fourth consecutive year. According to the report, Finland “ranked very high on the measures of mutual trust that have helped to protect lives and livelihoods during the pandemic.”

Denmark succeeded Finland on the list of happiest countries in the world, while Switzerland, Iceland and the Netherlands followed respectively. The UK, which earlier stood at number 13, moved to 17th position, while China jumped up to 84th place from 94th. New Zealand continues to be the only non-European country to be included in top 10.

Some of the factors leading to individual happiness among citizens included personal freedom, gross domestic product (GDP), social support and levels of corruption.

On the other hand, Afghanistan has been enlisted at the end of the list as the “most unhappy country”. Other four unhappy nations are Lesotho, Botswana, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.