Twitter floods with prayers for PM after he tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistanis took it to Twitter to express their well wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan who was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Soon after the news of Prime Minister testing positive virus was made by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Faisal Sultan, thousands of tweets were made wishing a speedy recovery for the PM.

#ImranKhan is currently the top trend on Pakistani twitter.

Celebrities and PTI party members also expressed their wishes and prayers.

پاکستان کے عوام اپنے محبوب لیڈر کی صحت کیلئے دعا گو ہیں خدا جلد صحت دے ! آمین https://t.co/P0PhUNTtoE — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 20, 2021

Shehzad Roy and Ali Zafar also took it to Twitter to wish PM a speedy recovery.

All our prayers @ImranKhanPTI — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) March 20, 2021

Wishing our Prime Minster @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery. 🤲 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 20, 2021

Wishing a healthy recovery to PM sahab @ImranKhanPTI . He just tested positive for Covid-19. #Coronaviruspakistan — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 20, 2021

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also tweeted for Imran Khan’s recovery. He also mentioned that the recent spike is alarming and Pakistanis need to be extra careful and follow the safety protocols strictly.

Prayers for quick recovery of Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI. Recent spike in #COVID19 cases and positivity rate is alarming and we all need to be extra careful and strictly follow safety protocols!! https://t.co/ip6ccCQQzR — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) March 20, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also wished Prime Minister a quick recovery and good health.

Wishing my Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI a quick recovery and good health. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) March 20, 2021

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser tweeted “Skipper, we are praying for you. You better give corona a tough fight! #GetWellSoonSkipper“

Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery! Skipper, we are praying for you. You better give corona a tough fight! #GetWellSoonSkipper — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) March 20, 2021