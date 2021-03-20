Daily Times

Twitter floods with prayers for PM after he tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistanis took it to Twitter to express their well wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan who was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Soon after the news of Prime Minister testing positive virus was made by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Faisal Sultan, thousands of tweets were made wishing a speedy recovery for the PM.

#ImranKhan is currently the top trend on Pakistani twitter.

Celebrities and PTI party members also expressed their wishes and prayers.

Shehzad Roy and Ali Zafar also took it to Twitter to wish PM a speedy recovery.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also tweeted for Imran Khan’s recovery. He also mentioned that the recent spike is alarming and Pakistanis need to be extra careful and follow the safety protocols strictly.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also wished Prime Minister a quick recovery and good health.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser tweeted “Skipper, we are praying for you. You better give corona a tough fight! #GetWellSoonSkipper

 

 

 

