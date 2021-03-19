Young Stunners to feature in Coke Studio’s Pakistan Day special

Rappers Young Stunners and at least 14 fresh artists will be coming together for Coke Studio’s Ao Ehad Karein. “This Resolution Day, let’s celebrate the young voices of Pakistan,” Coke Studio said on Thursday. “Let’s build our future with hope.” Artists who will feature in Coke Studio’s Pakistan Day Special are Zaw Ali, Shamu Bai and Vishnu, Sadaqat Shafqat, Kashif Din, Annan Noukhez, Adnan Dhool, Zain Peerzada, Luke Azariah, Nimra Rafiq, Kami Paul, Farhan Ali, Mehak Ali and Surtaal Academy. Young Stunners lent vocals for Groove Mera, anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.













