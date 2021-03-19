Morecambe’s midfielder Songo’o gets six-game ban for homophobic slur

LONDON: Morecambe midfielder Yann Songo’o has been suspended for six games after admitting an FA charge of making a homophobic comment during a League Two (fourth-tier) match against Tranmere Rovers in January. Songo’o was sent off after using foul and abusive language towards a Tranmere player in the 45th minute of their 1-0 home defeat on Jan. 30. The FA said the language also constituted an “aggravated breach” as it included a reference to sexual orientation. “The suspension … includes two matches that have already been served. As a result, Yann Songo’o will be unavailable for Morecambe FC’s next four matches,” the FA said in a statement. Songo’o, who will also have to complete face-to-face education, said the term he used was unacceptable. “I’d like to offer a sincere apology for any offence I’ve caused,” he said in a club statement. “I’m really disappointed in myself for using that term, it does not reflect the type of person I am but was under provocation.” Morecambe said they accepted the FA’s findings. “We are a community-based family club that has high expectations of its players and staff and Yann’s behaviour fell short of those expectations in this instance,” the club said.













