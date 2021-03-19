With traditional fabrics, Nigerian designers fashion a new aesthetic

Weaving contemporary designs into a traditional West African fabric, Nigerian Tsemaye Binitie is creating fashion he hopes can also bridge the gap between luxury and the everyday. His material of choice is Aso-oke, a hand-woven cloth indigenous to the Yoruba people and historically used on special occasions. Binitie, who cut his teeth as a design assistant with Stella McCartney in 2005, began using the fabric in 2017 and he infuses the yellow dresses that are his signature creations with cottons and silks to give them a post-modern feel. “We started to use contemporary African art and culture within the threads of the collection so you see hints of it or very … obvious,” said Binitie, who divides his time between Lagos and London. “It’s sort of informed fabric, informed colour, informed styling.” Priced at between $300 and $4,000, his TB12 custom collection features Aso-oke – which means “top cloth” in Yoruba – in seven different shades.













