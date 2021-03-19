BOP Taqwa Islamic Banking signs MoU with Dupak Properties

BOP Taqwa Islamic Banking has signed a MoU with Dupak Properties Pvt Ltd on 19th March 2021 to extend BOP Taqwa House Finance Facility for DVA’s (Defence View Apartments) individual and eligible customers who are willing to buy apartments in said housing project of Dupak Properties Pvt Ltd.

The MoU was formally signed at DVA’s project site by Mr. Umer Iqbal Sheikh (Group Head – BOP Taqwa Islamic banking) and Mr. Imran Ali Asghar (Managing Director – Dupak Pvt Ltd) in the presence of Mr. Muhammad Bilal Munawar (Business Head – TIB), Mr. Fasih Ullah Khan Sumbal (Head Islamic Retail Finance), Mr. Rizwan Jamil (Director Finance – Dupak Pvt Ltd) Mr. Sajid Khan (Administrator – Dupak Pvt Ltd).

Dupak Properties has initiated an immense housing project with the name of DVA opposite NBP society, Shanghai road Kamahan, Lahore Cantt. It comprises 5 and 8 story towers having 1, 2 & 3 beds luxury apartments – total number of apartments are 280.

BOP is already at a prominent position in the market to extend House Finance to individual customers to fulfil their dreams of owning a house as per SBP’s parameters and guidelines. BOP Taqwa Islamic Banking Group has a wide range of products which are Shariah compliant and market competitive.