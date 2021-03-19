Dollar jumps to Rs155.97 as rupee falls 52 paisas

Dollar-retreats-on-U.S.-recovery-doubts_-bitcoin-tops-$47,000-for-first-timePakistani rupee depreciated against the US dollar by 52 paisas (-0.33 percent) in the interbank on Friday. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs155.45 and closed at Rs155.97.

Within the open market, rupee was traded at 155.80/156.50 per dollar. The rupee gained Rs1.17 against the greenback this week, while it has gained Rs3.11 against the dollar since February 19.

The currency experts said that foreign exchange market was under pressure due to higher demand of the foreign currency. They said that upcoming two weekly holidays and public holiday announced by the government on March 23, 2021 on occasion of Pakistan Day also put pressure on the demand side. However, they said that the improved inflows would help the local unit to further make gain. They said that the third wave of coronavirus has also discouraged the importers to place new purchase orders.