FBR taking steps to address taxpayers’ grievances: Ghani

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is taking all measures for redressal of taxpayers’ grievances, Chairman Muhammad Javed Ghani said on Friday. He was responding to taxpayers’ complaints at e-Kachehri. The FBR chairman is holding e-Katchehri on regular basis on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The chairman assured the taxpayers that the FBR is taking all measures for resolving issues. He issued immediate directives to concerned authorities for resolution of taxpayers’ grievances. He advised the taxpayers to contact their nearest tax offices or customs collectorates for their problems.