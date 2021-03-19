Taliban rejects extended ‘Troika’ opposition to restoration of Islamic Emirate

The Taliban have rejected the opposition of extended “Troika” to the restoration of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan and termed it“interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs”.

Taliban spokesperson Mohammad Naeem speaking in Moscow said Afghans have the right to make decisions about the future political system and no one can impose their opinions and orders on Afghans.

These comments were made by the Taliban spokesperson in a news conference after Political representatives of the Taliban and members of the Afghan government delegation at the troika meeting held talks in Moscow on the second day on Friday to push the peace process.

Naeem told a news conference that the countries shouldn’t interfere in Afghanistan and let the people decide on their future political system. He said Doha talks will continue as both negotiations teams should reach a political settlement, adding making future systems is not the work of hour as it needs time.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation told a Russian news agency that both sides have agreed to accelerate the peace negotiations.

The Taliban delegation also held talks with Hizb-e-Islami chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar and discussed future cooperation, Hizb leader Ghairat Baheer told Daily Times from Moscow.

During the conference, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, who represented Pakistan in the Moscow consultations, also held meetings with the Taliban leader Mullah Baradar, Dr Abdullah and Hamid Karzai on Pakistan’s role in the peace process.

“While thanking Russia for hosting this important forum at a critical juncture, I said without peace our shared dream of connectivity, economic development, and prosperity of our peoples – people of Afghanistan and the region – will not materialize,” Sadiq wrote on Twitter.

He said Pakistan believes in an exclusive approach towards negotiations and governance, which will significantly help the cause of sustainable peace in Afghanistan. International community needs to remain engaged in Afghanistan and help the country at this critical juncture.

“Pakistan’s message, as a neighbor and the most affected country of the 40 years of conflict (after Afghanistan), is loud and clear: we solidly support the peace process, we support stability in Afghanistan, and we want to see a prosperous Afghanistan,” he said.

The extended “Troika”, comprising representatives of Russia, China, the USA and Pakistan, focused on making progress in the intra-Afghan process to reach a negotiated settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

The four states called on all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to reduce the level of violence in the country and on the Taliban not to pursue a “Spring Offensive” so as to avoid further casualties and to create an environment conducive to reaching a negotiated political settlement,” the statement said.