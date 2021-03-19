Pakistan, Bahrain military chiefs agree to enhance bilateral cooperation

The top military authorities of Pakistan and Bahrain have reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

This was agreed upon during a meeting between Commander National Guard of Bahrain General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa when the former called on the latter at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, during the meeting matters related to mutual interest, regional security especially Afghan peace process, and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Army Chief said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability.

Earlier on March 10, General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Bahrain and held one-on-one meetings with Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard, and Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain National Security Advisor.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interests, while the regional security situation also came under discussion.

Gen Bajwa offered Pakistan’s complete support to Bahrain in achieving shared interests in bilateral security cooperation, including training and capacity building.

Later, delegation-level talks were also held, where current developments in Afghan Peace Process, border security, and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process were discussed.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka defence ties

The top military authorities of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation between the both countries.

This was agreed upon when Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Commander Sri Lankan Army General Shavendra Silva called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The military’s media wing said that matters of mutual interest, regional security issues with particular reference to enhanced military cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region, especially in the Afghan peace process and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries,” the statement added.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary.

Earlier last month, Pakistan offered a $50 million new credit line to Sri Lanka for cooperation in the field of defence and security. The announcement was made by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his official visit to the island nation.

The two sides called for stronger partnership in matters related to security, terrorism, organised crime and drug and narcotics trafficking as well as intelligence-sharing, according to the joint communique. They also noted that the elevation of staff-level talks to defence dialogue had provided an opportunity to expand security sector relations.