Pakistan, Iraq discuss ways to enhance military engagements

The defence authorities of Pakistan and Iraq discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of bilateral military engagements between the two countries, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Iraq, held talks with Iraqi Defence Minister Juma Enad Sadoon Khattab Al Jibori, Iraqi Chief of Staff General Abdul Ameer Rasheed Yar Allah Al Lami and Commander Iraqi Air Force Lieutenant General Shahab Jihad Ali, said the military’s media wing in the statement.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest including security and defence cooperation and prevailing regional situation. They discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of bilateral military engagements between the two countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties, said the ISPR.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also visited Defence University for Higher Military Studies and called on its Rector Lieutenant General Saad Mizhir Muhsin Hashim Al Allaq.

On the occasion, General Nadeem Raza highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in countering violent extremism and also shared Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability especially in Afghanistan, said the ISPR.

Earlier 0n February 25, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan acknowledges sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fight against terrorism. The Chief of Army Staff said this during a meeting with Iraqi Defence Minister Jummah Enaad Saadoon Khatab Al Jibori who called on him at General Headquarters (GHQ), said the ISPR in a statement. The Army Chief also offered all possible assistance and cooperation to Iraq in development and defence-related fields. According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing security and stability in the region.