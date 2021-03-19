UK lauds Pakistan’s conciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and British High Commissioner to Islamabad Dr Christian Turner on Friday discussed Afghan peace process in detail. The British high commissioner called on the foreign minister on Friday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues, including Afghan peace process in detail. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan attaches special importance to bilateral relations with the United Kingdom. The British high commissioner commended Pakistan’s conciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan. Alluding to the Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister urged the international community to play its due role for the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions. Both sides agreed to further enhance relations in all areas of mutual interest. Russia on Thursday hosted a peace conference between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Moscow, as the Kremlin pushes for a ceasefire and power-sharing agreement in the war-ravaged nation. The talks come after negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban have stalled in the Qatari capital of Doha, while Turkey is due to hold another peace conference in April. The Moscow talks included US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad, along with officials from Pakistan and China.













