Gwadar to emerge as economic hub: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Gwadar will emerge as an economic hub by providing the shortest route for China and Central Asian Republics to trade their goods.

In an interview with a private news channel, the President said that after defeating terrorism successfully, Pakistan has shifted its emphasis from geo-politics to geo-economics.

He said that unlike the world, Pakistan is acting as a harbinger of peace and morality which will bring about a good future for the country.

President Alvi said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project will herald a new era of speedy development and prosperity in the country, especially Balochistan. He said that with Gwadar port becoming fully functional, the construction of airport, oil refinery, important corridors and economic zones would provide ample job opportunities to the people of Balochistan, which would eliminate poverty and open new avenues of prosperity and development in the province.

“Gwadar will emerge as a new developed port city and economic hub on the world map after completion of ongoing projects,” Dr Alvi said. He said the federal government is paying special attention to the reconstruction and development of Balochistan because its people have suffered a lot in the war against terrorism.

He said the present government is concentrating on developing agriculture and livestock sectors as these sectors were a big source of employment for the local people. He said that Balochistan is very important in terms of coastal areas and measures are being taken to promote foreign investment in the fisheries sector.

Recounting the positive indicators, the President said the economy has improved, construction sector growing and dollar-rupee disparity has been controlled. He said the houses for the low-income sector are being constructed and the country is moving ahead positively on the economic front.

Touching the Pakistan-India ties, he said Kashmir dispute is the main hurdle in normalization of the relations and instead of moving forward to resolve the dispute, India is issuing fake domiciles to around 2.5 million non-Kashmiris to change demography of the disputed territory. He said that despite all, Pakistan wants a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute.