Test held for recruitment of teaching staff

A Recruitment test was conducted at USAID school of Phulpota village, near Naundero, here on Friday, to hire teachers to be posted in nine government schools which have been handed over to HANDS, a private NGO for running and management. Several male and female applicants appeared for the test for the recruitment of over 100 High School Teachers, Junior School Teachers and Primary School Teachers.

The recruitment was held for Government High Schools of Jakhar, Karani, Saidudero, Phulpota, Pir Jo Goth, Purano Abad, Haji Abdul Karim Unar village, Zakria Mahesar and Mehrab Sandelo of Larkana district alone.

Quraishar Karim, HANDS Project Manager, told this Scribe that the teaching staff will be recruited on merit so that standard of education could be improved under HANDS EMO Schools Project RFP-5 for Larkana district-1 and 2. She said services of over 100 qualified male and female teachers are expected to be hired by the HANDS so that quality education could be imparted to the students of these remote areas which will also improve their lifestyle.

Out of 13 USAID schools constructed in Larkana district after the 2010 mega floods, nine have been handed over by the provincial government to HANDS and four are managed by IBA Sukkur.

Meanwhile, in order to promote girls’ education in the rural areas of Sindh, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has also constructed four schools in remote Katcha areas of Bakrani and Dokri Taluka. These schools (three in Bakrani and one in Dokri taluka) are located at Gund village (where 350 girls are enrolled), New Gud village (having 275 girls), Rasul Bux Hulio village (with 125 girls) and Tharecha village (having admission of 200 girls).

These schools are called Government Girls Elementary Schools where education from class I to VIII is imparted and all the required facilities have been made available by JICA in these schools which also have computers and other required modern facilities.