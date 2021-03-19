Coronavirus vaccination drive goes on

As many as 2,053 senior citizens of 60 years of age at five vaccination centers in the district have been vaccinated during the last seven days so far. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali learned this during his visit to Samanabad Sports Complex Vaccination center. Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari, CEO Health Dr. Bilal Ahmed, District Health Officer Dr Ata Al Moenum, DDHO Dr. Muhammad Ahmed and other officers were also present. Up to 1,422 senior citizens have been vaccinated at Sports Complex Samanabad Center. Similarly, 201 in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samundari New Building Center, 250 in Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, 117 in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New Building Tandlianwala and 63 in eight days in Rural Health Center New Building Khurrianwala. The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the arrangements at the Vaccination Center at Samanabad Sports Complex and supervised the process of vaccinating the elderly on the spot.He called on the senior citizens and appealed to them to visit the designated center for vaccination after receiving the confirmation message from 1166. He was informed that NADRA counters are also being set up at the centers for guidance in this regard. He directed the health department to update all the arrangements at the centers and ensure the provision of facilities to the elderly.













