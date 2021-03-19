LCA demands wheat rate fixation, stoppage of smuggling

Larkana Chamber of Agriculture demanded on Friday the federal government to fix the price of fresh wheat crop at Rs.2000 per 40 kg.

In an emergency meeting which was presided over by its president Syed Sirajul Oliya Rashi and participated by Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Hussain Bux, Muhammad Ayaz, Haji Khair Muhammad, Syed Riyaz Hussain Shah and others, they further demanded stoppage of wheat smuggling to Afghanistan.

They said in a statement, that the federal government is importing Russian wheat at the cost of Rs.2,530 per 40kg and payment is made in dollars but the neck of local farmers is being strangled. They said that the prices of fertilizers, diesel, seeds and pesticides have doubled but the rate of their produce is still the same which is unjust.