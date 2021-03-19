Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 20 March 2021 is being sold for Rs. 91220 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 106400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 20 March 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 106400 Rs. 97533 Rs. 93100 Rs. 79800 per 10 Gram Rs. 91220 Rs. 83618 Rs. 79818 Rs. 68415 per Gram Gold Rs. 9122 Rs. 8362 Rs. 7982 Rs. 6842

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.