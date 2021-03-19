The trajectory of the rupee

The newfound strength of the rupee has got the government’s supporters beating their chests as if it marks one more feather in the ruling party’s cap, which is not entirely incorrect, but it takes a lot more to induce swings in the global reserve currency. The dollar’s latest weakness owes to the decision of the Federal Reserve Bank, the US central bank, to keep interest rates between zero and 0.25 percent for the long term, playing down inflation expectations in the world’s largest economy, and the greenback duly turned its trend and began giving up gains of the last couple of weeks.

And one of the beneficiaries of this trend, at least to an extent, is the emerging market of Pakistan. The fact that our interest rate is much higher than that in America, there is also the inviting prospect for foreign investors of indulging in the so called carry trade, which means borrowing in the lower interest rate currency and investing in the higher interest rate currency. Such international flows are also putting upward pressure on the local currency. The good thing is that the state bank of Pakistan (SBP) is not intervening in the money market anymore, which means the free float is really here to stay.

The government’s main concern should be the impact this is going to have on exports, which it has been trying its best to breathe life into over the last year or so. It’s very nice that remittances are continuing to surprise on the upside and provide a very valuable buffer to the Balance of Payments (BoP), so the government still has time to sort out export earnings. But revenue, and the fact that a stronger rupee will feed into higher prices, will remain foremost on the government’s mind. For they can prop the rupee as high as they like, and celebrate all they want, but unless they do something about rising prices, especially when it comes to essential items with inelastic demand, they won’t win too many points with the people. Failure to control inflation will result in an interest rate hike, of course, further pressuring exports and inflating the rupee. Therefore the government must use the robust currency movement to its advantage, for which it will have to move with great speed. *