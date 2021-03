ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb has said that media reports about party vice president Hamza Shahbaz and Maryam Nawaz Sharif are absolutely baseless.

In her statement on Friday, she said that the media is requested to refrain from such propaganda and not to tarnish its own image.|

Maryam Aurangzeb said that PML-N would not be affected but such fabricated news would affect the reputation of media channels and journalists.