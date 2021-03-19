FM Qureshi, British envoy discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Friday and discussed with him the matters of mutual interest, including ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Regional issues, including the ongoing Afghan peace process, also came under discussion.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan attached special importance to its relations with the United Kingdom.

He highlighted the Indian atrocities in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said the international community should play its due role for the resolution of Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The British high commissioner commended Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan.