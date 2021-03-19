General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain calls on COAS General Qamar Bajwa

General Sheikh Mohamed Bin lsa Al-Khalifa, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ today.

During the meeting matters related to mutual interest, regional security especially Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies were discussed.

COAS said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Kingdom of Bahrain. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace & stability.