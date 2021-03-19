PDM long march: Fazl says long march likely to take place after Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said long march will likely take place after Ramazan. caravans will arrive in Islamabad after Ramzan.

Earlier, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman shared details about the alliance’s upcoming long march, saying that caravans will arrive in Islamabad by March 30.

He said, PDM long march had to be postponed because Pakistan peoples party (PPP) asked for some time to deliberate over the decision of resigning from the assemblies.

Earlier, sources and media reports said Zardari during the meeting asked Nawaz to return to Pakistan before the joint opposition could go with the nuclear option of resigning from the assemblies in order to mount pressure on the PTI-led government.

The crucial session of the PDM was held amid divisions within the alliance over the issue of submitting resignations from the assemblies at a time when its planned long march was just two weeks away.

Zardari, who like Nawaz addressed the meeting virtually, reportedly told the PML-N chief: “Mian sahab, we will hand over the resignations to you when you return home.”