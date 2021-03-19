NA speaker congratulate AWKUM on acquiring position among 150 top universities in emerging economics 

Islamabad: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that securing 150th position amongst universities of world emerging economies was a remarkable achievement of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

He said that securing such a position in nascency demonstrates dedication and commitment of the Management, faculty and students of the university.

He felicitated Vice Chancellor and faculty Members of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) on that achievement.

The Speaker expressed these views in a meeting with Vice Chancellor AWKUM Prof Dr. Zahoor ul Haq and his team who met Speaker in Islamabad.

Speaker Asad Qaiser said that industrialisation was the key to economic prosperity and success of any nation. He said that advent of CPEC would lead the Pakistan especially KP to progress thus AWKUM has a pivotal role to play in this regard.

He extended his all out support for strengthening of Research facilities for promotion of research on socio-economic and scientific and technology issues facing the country. He said that analysis of economic and other policies would help government to forge their future strategies.

Vice Chancellor AWKU Professor Dr. Zahoor ul Haq apprised the Speaker that the university has been ranked 150th by Times Higher Education among Emerging Economies Universities Rankings 2021.

He further informed that AWKUM also has the honour of being one of the two Pakistani Universities to stand within the rank of first 150 top universities in emerging economies. Earlier the university was ranked number one in the country and 510 in the world.

Professor Dr Zahoorul Haq informed that based on research performance, AWKU has been ranked 200th in world ranking.

He added that the university is also ranked 24th in Asia and 3rd in South Asia. He said that this achievement indicates that AWKU faculty is talented and productive as teachers and researchers. He thanked the Speaker and the provincial government KPK for their continued support to the University.

Later, Vice Chancellor presented a momento of the University to the Speaker. Senator Shibli Faraz and MNA Anwar Taj were also present in the occasion.